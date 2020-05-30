Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Hits $0.0219 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 9% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $284,847.60 and approximately $51,392.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Graviex, Escodex and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Escodex, Graviex, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

