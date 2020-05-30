Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $583.00

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. Bitcoin Planet has a market cap of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00807985 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00028785 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00030287 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00152974 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00194229 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001956 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

