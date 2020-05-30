BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 2.0% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of BlackRock worth $44,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $27,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $487.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.91.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $8.20 on Friday, hitting $528.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $576.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $489.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.07.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total transaction of $1,052,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,345 shares of company stock worth $48,738,038 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.