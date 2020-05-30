Bloom Market Cap Achieves $1.55 Million (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. In the last seven days, Bloom has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One Bloom token can now be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Bibox, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Bloom has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $1,743.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.68 or 0.02052005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00183177 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042481 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 50.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00027367 BTC.

Bloom Token Profile

Bloom was first traded on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, AirSwap, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, TOPBTC, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

