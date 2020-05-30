BoostCoin Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (BOST)

BoostCoin (CURRENCY:BOST) traded 40.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. BoostCoin has a market capitalization of $12,543.32 and approximately $1.00 worth of BoostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoostCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BoostCoin has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006094 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003508 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000475 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001645 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042534 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About BoostCoin

BoostCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2014. BoostCoin’s total supply is 11,855,487 coins. The official website for BoostCoin is myboost.io. BoostCoin’s official Twitter account is @boostcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BoostCoin Coin Trading

BoostCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoostCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

