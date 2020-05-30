BOScoin Market Capitalization Achieves $2.14 Million (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 30th. BOScoin has a market cap of $2.14 million and $327,950.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, GDAC and CoinBene. During the last week, BOScoin has traded 39% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00051721 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

