BOX Token (BOX) Market Cap Achieves $4.09 Million

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. BOX Token has a market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $74.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOX Token has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BOX Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0411 or 0.00000425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit and Bit-Z.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005728 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016304 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000232 BTC.

BOX Token Token Profile

BOX Token (BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,609,050 tokens. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOX Token’s official website is box.la. BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888.

Buying and Selling BOX Token

BOX Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

