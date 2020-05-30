Bridges Investment Management Inc. Acquires 54,855 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,855 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $14,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 109.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Compass Point lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $35.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,007,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,953,922. The company has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.27. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $394,630.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.