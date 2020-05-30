Bridges Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,334 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,250 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.3% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $28,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 62.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

DIS traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $117.30. The company had a trading volume of 17,743,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,888,922. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.61. The company has a market cap of $210.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

