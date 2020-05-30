Bridges Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,121 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $13,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.32. 5,633,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,729,443. The company has a market capitalization of $140.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.15.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.21.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

