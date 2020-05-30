Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys 12,980 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,091 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.4% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $30,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $2,558,090,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 27.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $990,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,587 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $563,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,175 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 21.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,387,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,146,000 after acquiring an additional 774,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,139,473,000 after acquiring an additional 605,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.03.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,341,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,496,063. The firm has a market cap of $263.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $252.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.23 and a 200-day moving average of $219.77.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.