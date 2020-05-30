Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys 253,436 Shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 245.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,436 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Servicemaster Global worth $9,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SERV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Servicemaster Global by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 53,645 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the 4th quarter worth about $2,333,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the 4th quarter worth about $1,178,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. bought a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the 4th quarter worth about $1,969,000.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

SERV traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $32.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,644,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,390. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average is $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SERV shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Servicemaster Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.36.

In other Servicemaster Global news, Director Deborah H. Caplan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $64,180.00. Also, CEO Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.32 per share, with a total value of $171,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,932 shares in the company, valued at $546,786.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,260 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SERV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV).

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.