Bridges Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 17,819 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 304,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 358,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,467,000 after acquiring an additional 68,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $137.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.39.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.77. 5,283,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,440,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.06. The firm has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $31,434,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,023 shares in the company, valued at $37,408,869.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,308,400. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.