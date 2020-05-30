Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,345 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.1% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $69,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $640,092,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $4,594,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,460,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $15.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,433.52. 1,822,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,322.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,334.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,510.46.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

