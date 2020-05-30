Bridges Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 82,777 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in Chevron by 276.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Chevron by 84.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.70. The company had a trading volume of 17,009,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,495,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.46. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.27.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

