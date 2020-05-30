Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 12,750 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,750 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8,075.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

IWS traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $76.04. The company had a trading volume of 596,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,032. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $53.42 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

