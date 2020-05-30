Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 61,256 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,083 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 61,256 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.60. 20,233,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,463,724. The firm has a market cap of $180.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day moving average is $41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.81.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

