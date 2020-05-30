Brokerages Expect EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EZCORP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.17. EZCORP reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EZCORP.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $223.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.34 million. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EZPW. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti reduced their target price on EZCORP from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

EZPW stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 367,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,102. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $292.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.85. EZCORP has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,453,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 514,960 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in EZCORP by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,680,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,280,000 after acquiring an additional 346,812 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EZCORP by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 340,624 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EZCORP by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 259,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in EZCORP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EZCORP (EZPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.