Bytecoin Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $46.01 million and $54,319.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00694618 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003195 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000410 BTC.

About Bytecoin

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

