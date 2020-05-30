Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Capitol Federal Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.14. Capitol Federal Financial posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Capitol Federal Financial.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $53.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.45 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 5.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CFFN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti started coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

CFFN traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 298,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.80. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $14.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFFN. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 287,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 42,971 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,289 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 11,368 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 326,439 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,603,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,480,000 after buying an additional 577,554 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,675 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

