Cappasity Hits Market Capitalization of $519,389.89 (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Cappasity has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cappasity has a market cap of $519,389.89 and $9,542.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cappasity token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Cryptopia and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042832 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $514.31 or 0.05389499 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00055264 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00031595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003081 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010465 BTC.

Cappasity Token Profile

CAPP is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 541,830,819 tokens. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog. The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io.

Cappasity Token Trading

Cappasity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Kucoin, IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

