Cardano (ADA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $609.66 Million

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0759 or 0.00000786 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, LiteBit.eu, Gate.io and ABCC. Cardano has a total market cap of $1.97 billion and $609.66 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 36.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005719 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002383 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016298 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00018120 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.18 or 0.01585645 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000541 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000264 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, OKEx, DragonEX, Exmo, OTCBTC, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Cryptomate, ABCC, Coinnest, Bittrex, Gate.io, Huobi, Binance, ZB.COM, CoinFalcon, Bitbns, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bithumb, Cryptohub, Altcoin Trader and Coinbe. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

