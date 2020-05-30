Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Sells 11,300 Shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Inphi worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPHI. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ron Torten sold 9,174 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $882,263.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,083.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 7,138 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $686,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,568.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,821 shares of company stock valued at $16,366,315. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IPHI stock opened at $125.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.32. Inphi Co. has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $127.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.89 and a 200-day moving average of $82.52.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.79 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 16.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Inphi from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Inphi from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Inphi from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Inphi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.18.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

