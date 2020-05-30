Caspian Hits Market Capitalization of $1.41 Million (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. Caspian has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $134,551.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Caspian has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Caspian token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042659 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.11 or 0.05301306 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00055215 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00031384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002903 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010453 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian is a token. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech.

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

