Castle Price Down 15.7% This Week (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. In the last week, Castle has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Castle has a total market capitalization of $22,376.72 and approximately $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00808632 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00029786 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00197200 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003300 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000898 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 17,984,970 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech.

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

