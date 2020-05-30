Ccore Achieves Market Cap of $6,695.06 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Ccore has a market cap of $6,695.06 and approximately $5.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore token can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ccore alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010415 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.25 or 0.02048633 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00183628 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042243 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000166 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027355 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore launched on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.