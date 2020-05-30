CEEK VR Hits 24-Hour Volume of $110.00 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $110.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, Bancor Network, IDEX and RightBTC. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 61.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042659 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.11 or 0.05301306 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00055215 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00031384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002903 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010453 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 543,653,460 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Coinsuper, IDEX, Bancor Network and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

