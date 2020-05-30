Celer Network Reaches Market Cap of $10.81 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including TOKOK, Binance, Bilaxy and Gate.io. Celer Network has a total market cap of $10.81 million and $2.07 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042659 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.11 or 0.05301306 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00055215 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00031384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002903 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010453 BTC.

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,688,211,208 tokens. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bilaxy, TOKOK and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

