Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 425,800 CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 425,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,546,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of CubeSmart as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

CUBE opened at $28.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.10. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.25.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $164.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 78.11%.

Several research firms recently commented on CUBE. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut CubeSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on CubeSmart from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CubeSmart from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

