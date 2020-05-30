Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 520,500 Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 520,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,361,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of Stantec at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Stantec by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 433,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stantec by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Stantec by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

STN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Stantec from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Stantec from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Stantec has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.07.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $31.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average is $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $682.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.87 million. Analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.26%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

