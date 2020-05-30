Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $6.16 Million Position in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 548,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187,126 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALEX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 27.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,454,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,707 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at $21,270,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 19,748.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 812,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,036,000 after acquiring an additional 808,704 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 80.2% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,209,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,576,000 after acquiring an additional 538,663 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter valued at about $5,690,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALEX. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Benjamin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.02 per share, for a total transaction of $32,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,985.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Harrison bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,279.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $239,380 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $11.41 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter. Alexander & Baldwin had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

