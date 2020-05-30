Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Invests $14.43 Million in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 402,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,430,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Bruker as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bruker from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bruker from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Bruker from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Bruker from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $43.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.15. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $54.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $599.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.83 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.19%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

