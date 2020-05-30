Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 81,900 Shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81,900 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 1.70% of Apogee Enterprises worth $9,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 114,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $21,313,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti decreased their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ APOG opened at $20.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $46.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $337.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.49 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

In other news, Director Lloyd Emerson Johnson bought 25,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $471,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

