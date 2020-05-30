Chainlink (LINK) Hits Market Cap of $1.44 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 30th. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for approximately $4.11 or 0.00043103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, COSS, Huobi and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Chainlink has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $331.10 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.73 or 0.02050660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00181925 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00026166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00112724 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, Gate.io, Huobi, COSS, Mercatox, Kyber Network, IDEX, Coinbase and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

