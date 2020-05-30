Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to report $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is ($0.35). Chatham Lodging Trust reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 89.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.37). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $60.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.34 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 22,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 63,512 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 267,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLDT traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.75. 587,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.65 million, a P/E ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 1.91. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

