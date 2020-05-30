Cindicator Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.80 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 30th. One Cindicator token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $12.80 million and approximately $88,367.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cindicator alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042924 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $520.45 or 0.05449490 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00055377 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00031562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003112 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010495 BTC.

About Cindicator

Cindicator (CND) is a token. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cindicator Token Trading

Cindicator can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cindicator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.