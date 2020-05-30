CoinPoker (CHP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,460.00

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $1,460.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One CoinPoker token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges including Allcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.31 or 0.02049183 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00183445 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042287 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 48.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00027372 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker was first traded on October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 287,921,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,323,073 tokens. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker.

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Allcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

