CoinUs (CNUS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $538,280.98

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 116.4% higher against the dollar. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $538,280.98 and approximately $417.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinUs token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinUs alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004027 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 407.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000587 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000085 BTC.

CoinUs Token Profile

CNUS is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io.

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.