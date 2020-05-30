Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 6,325 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $584,742.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,535.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $6,167,882.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,885 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,727.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,419 shares of company stock worth $8,996,501. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $139.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $146.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.34.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

