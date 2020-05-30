Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $10.98 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $10,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 300.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 245,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,384,000 after buying an additional 184,310 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its stake in Diageo by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 262,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after purchasing an additional 162,637 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $18,176,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in Diageo by 1,026.6% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 145,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,454,000 after purchasing an additional 132,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $140.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.67. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

