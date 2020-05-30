Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $12.94 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,739 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $12,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 105,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 65,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 54,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average of $35.61.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENB. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

