Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 43,494 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,494 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Nucor worth $12,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,844,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,217,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,968,000 after acquiring an additional 749,893 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,336,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,437,000 after acquiring an additional 729,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,331,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,095,614,000 after acquiring an additional 667,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,400,000 after acquiring an additional 417,799 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.31.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $42.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

