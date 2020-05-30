Contentos (COS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $11.18 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. One Contentos token can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Contentos has a total market cap of $10.82 million and $11.18 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Contentos has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $513.98 or 0.05337857 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00055115 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00031431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002907 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010414 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos is a token. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,612,649 tokens. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io.

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

