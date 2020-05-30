Cortex (CTXC) Market Cap Reaches $26.04 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $26.04 million and $12.26 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cortex has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $514.00 or 0.05321826 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00055124 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00031583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002971 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010375 BTC.

About Cortex

CTXC is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

