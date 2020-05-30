CROAT (CROAT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $52.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $83,751.14 and $52.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CROAT has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 78,930,829 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.