CryptoFranc (XCHF) Trading Up 0.5% This Week

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One CryptoFranc token can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00011069 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bitfinex, Ethfinex and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. CryptoFranc has a market cap of $5.00 million and $8,129.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042832 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $514.31 or 0.05389499 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00055264 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00031595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003081 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010465 BTC.

About CryptoFranc

XCHF is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 4,731,000 tokens. CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens. The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog.

CryptoFranc Token Trading

CryptoFranc can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, CoinExchange, Bitfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

