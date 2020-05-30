CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,485 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $13,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of CSX by 11.7% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 9,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 101.7% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 106,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $71.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

In related news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSX. Cowen reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on CSX from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, April 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.43.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

