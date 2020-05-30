Curecoin (CURE) Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Curecoin has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $14,438.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0814 or 0.00000853 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. During the last week, Curecoin has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00488143 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012448 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002993 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000394 BTC.

About Curecoin

Curecoin (CRYPTO:CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,534,245 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Curecoin

Curecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

