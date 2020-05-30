DAD Trading Up 20.8% Over Last 7 Days (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One DAD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002644 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DAD has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar. DAD has a market cap of $16.84 million and $3.15 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042659 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.11 or 0.05301306 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00055215 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00031384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002903 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010453 BTC.

DAD Token Profile

DAD is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,452,990 tokens. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAD’s official website is dad.one. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain.

Buying and Selling DAD

DAD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars.

