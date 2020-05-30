Dash (DASH) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $666.95 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a market cap of $743.12 million and approximately $666.95 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $78.03 or 0.00807706 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, CEX.IO, Tidex and Koineks.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00031195 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00196051 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003298 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000898 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,523,803 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bit-Z, Coinsquare, Gate.io, Coinroom, Kuna, Kraken, COSS, Bitsane, ZB.COM, Cryptopia, Liquid, Instant Bitex, C-Patex, LocalTrade, Bisq, Sistemkoin, Bitfinex, Crex24, Tidex, Indodax, CryptoBridge, WazirX, Bitbns, Bittylicious, OKEx, Exrates, CEX.IO, BiteBTC, Coinbe, Iquant, Exmo, BitBay, Cryptomate, Altcoin Trader, WEX, Binance, xBTCe, Huobi, Negocie Coins, C-CEX, Bitinka, BitFlip, LiteBit.eu, Coinrail, Liqui, Kucoin, Coinsuper, HitBTC, CoinExchange, CoinEx, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Tux Exchange, Graviex, Trade By Trade, ACX, BTC Trade UA, Bibox, Braziliex, LBank, Mercatox, Bithumb, Coinhub, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, Ovis, Coindeal, Bleutrade, TradeOgre, HBUS, Upbit, BX Thailand, Koineks, C2CX, SouthXchange, ABCC, OpenLedger DEX and B2BX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.